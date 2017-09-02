Animal shelter to host family fair

CHERRYFIELD — On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield will be hosting its second Furry Friends Family Fair.

Visitors will enjoy live music, pony rides, a petting zoo featuring local farm animals, dunk tank, bounce house, face painting, games and food provided by North Street Café.

The day’s events also will feature a dog show starting at noon with classes for kids and adults.

Entrance to the fair is open-donation with tickets available for purchase at the door — 50 cents each, 10 for $5 or 25 for $10.

“Ticket purchases will enable families to participate in all of the various activities on the grounds of the Shelter, with proceeds going directly to help the orphaned animals at The Ark,” said Vincent Ewald, the shelter’s executive director.

The Ark is located at 60 Barber Lane in Cherryfield. The shelter asks visitors with dogs to please have them on leash and with a current rabies tag or certificate.

For more information or directions, call 546-3484.