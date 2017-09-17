Animal blessing service Sept. 24

HANCOCK — Community members are invited to join the Union Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, for a blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

All types of pets are welcome and children are invited to participate.

The service will be held outdoors at the church, which is located at 1368 Route 1 in Hancock. Seating will be provided.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held in the church Social Hall. A fellowship reception will follow the service.

For more information, call 422-3100.