Animal blessing service Oct. 1

BLUE HILL — The annual Blessing of the Animals will take place Sunday, Oct. 1, immediately following the 10 a.m. service at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church.

The church is located at 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill.

Housebroken pets are welcome to come inside to attend the church service. The actual blessing will take place after the service outside on the lawn. Community members are invited to bring their pets and farm animals.

Also during the service, a check will be presented to the SPCA for its portion of money raised as the church’s partner from this year’s St. Francis Fair.

For more information, contact the church office at 374-5200 or [email protected]