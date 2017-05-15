Alewife Run in Surry scheduled for Sunday morning

SURRY — The Surry Alewife Committee and Blue Hill Heritage Trust invite the public to celebrate the Alewife Run on Sunday, May 21, at 9 a.m. at the Surry town landing.

Check out the fish passageway that was created in 2015 and see the fish swimming up Patten Stream to their spawning grounds in Patten Pond.

Special guest Brett Ciccotelli of the Downeast Salmon Federation will discuss the importance of this project, as well as others happening in the region.

For more information, call Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118.