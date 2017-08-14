Alden to speak at Bagaduce Watershed Association annual meeting

BROOKSVILLE — The annual meeting of the Bagaduce Watershed Association will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary, 818 Bagaduce Road in Brooksville.

Robin Alden, executive director of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, will speak on the topic “Local Ecology, Local Stewardship: What Climate Change is Teaching Us About Fisheries.”

All are welcome to attend.

The Bagaduce Watershed is comprised of the Bagaduce River and associated uplands of the towns of Penobscot, Brooksville, Sedgwick and Castine. The mudflats, coves, tidal creeks and estuaries provide abundant commercially harvestable fishing grounds, recreational opportunities and vital wintering, breeding and feeding habitat for migratory and wading birds, waterfowl and other wildlife.

The Bagaduce River has been designated a Focus Area of Statewide Ecological Significance whose tidal resources contribute to regional biodiversity. The mission of the Bagaduce Watershed Association is to support and sustain the environmental, economic and social health of this watershed.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 326-4834.