Agenda for the Sept. 18 Ellsworth City Council meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Ellsworth City Council will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Ellsworth City Hall Council Chambers

AGENDA

1. Call to Order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Rules of Order.

4. Adoption of minutes from the following meeting (s) of the Ellsworth City Council:

• 08/21/2017 Regular Monthly Meeting.

• 09/01/2017 Special Meeting.

5. City Manager’s Report.

6. Committee Reports.

7. Citizens’ Comments.

8. Presentation of Awards.

Kevin Kane, for twenty years of service with the Ellsworth Fire Department. Letters of Commendation presented for three separate incidents of providing life saving measures.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA: All items with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine and will be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a Council member so requests, in which event, the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

9. Council Order #091701, Request of the City Clerk for appointment of Wardens and Ward Clerks for the four voting districts within the City of Ellsworth for the November 7, 2017 State of Maine Referendum Election and City of Ellsworth Municipal Election. *

10. Council Order #091702, Request of the City Clerk for approval on the time polling places open for the November 7, 2017 State of Maine Referendum Election and City of Ellsworth Municipal Election as 8:00 AM. *

11. Council Order #091703, Request of the Deputy Treasurer/Tax Collector to accept payments on tax-acquired timeshare units per the attached spreadsheet and to authorize the City Manager to release said properties through Municipal Quit-Claim Deeds. *

NEW BUSINESS

12. Public hearing and action on the application (s) for the following license (s):

• Hane Yee, Inc. d/b/a China Hill Restaurant, 301 High Street, for renewal of a City Class B License (Victualer, Alcohol, and Amusement) and renewal of a State Restaurant (Class I, II, III, IV) Malt, Spirituous, Vinous Liquor License.

• Overeasy, Inc. d/b/a Sylvia’s Café, 248 State Street Suite #8 (Mill Mall), for renewal of a City Class C License (Victualer and Alcohol) and renewal of a State Restaurant (Class III & IV) Malt and Vinous Liquor License.

• Joseph A. Lusardi d/b/a Maine Organic Therapy, 3 Myrick Street – Suite B, for renewal of a Medical Marijuana Dispensary License including a City Victualer License.

• Fogtown Brewing Co LLC d/b/a Fogtown Brewing Company, 25 Pine Street, for a new City Class B License (Victualer, Alcohol, and Amusement) and a new State Brewery License.

13. Council Order #091704, Request of the Finance Director for approval to encumber certain appropriation accounts.

14. Council Order #091705, Request of the Finance Director for approval to adjust the FY 2017 estimated appropriations and revenues.

15. Council Order #091706, Request of the Wastewater Treatment Superintendent to award the bid for a new 4WD pickup truck with plow.

16. Council Order #091707, Request of the Public Works Director to award the bid for a new 2018 Truck and Cab Chassis Wheeler.

17. Council Order #091708, Request of the Public Works Director to award the bid for a new 2018 Body, Sander, and Plow Gear.

18. Council Order #091709, Request of the City Planner to pave a portion of Boat Launch Drive.

19. Council Order #091710, Request of the City Manager for approval on a reorganization plan for the Fire Department including a new firefighter position.

20. Council Order #091711, Request of the Deputy Treasurer/Tax Collector to adjust the previously approved pricing for tax-acquired timeshare units by the City Council and to write off any remaining balances.

21. Adjournment.