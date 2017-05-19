Activist training session at COA

BAR HARBOR — MDI Indivisible is sponsoring a workshop by Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, May 23, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Gates Auditorium on the campus of College of the Atlantic.

The event, titled “In This Together,” will focus on ways of discussing health care, reproductive justice and related issues.

The program is free and pre-registration is encouraged, though not required, at http://bit.ly/PPBarHarborInThisTogether.

For information on additional upcoming events, visit https://indivisiblemdi.