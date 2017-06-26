Youngsters “band” together to help hospitalized children

ELLSWORTH — Three young girls who are part of the Down East Family YMCA’s after-school program recently lent a helping hand to other youngsters.

Well, more accurately, a wrist.

Camryn Clough, 8, and 7-year-olds Madeline Carrier and Hannah Jameson used little elastic rubber bands to make bracelets and chokers.

“I showed up with these rubber bands one day and it was Maddie’s idea to start a club,” Clough explained.

The three-member club decided to sell its creations at the front desk at the Moore Community Center, charging $1 for the bracelets and $2 for the chokers. When it was all said and done, they had raised $125.

“A $100 bill, a $20 bill and a $5 bill — or five ones,” said Carrier. “Or 125 ones.”

When it came to deciding what to do with the money — staff at the Y noted they could have chosen to use it there at the Moore Center for the after school program — the girls decided they wanted to help others their age.

Specifically, they decided to donate it to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with the stipulation that it go toward helping children getting care there.

On June 16, Darci Lane (director of the medical surgical unit at Maine Coast) came to the Moore Center on behalf of the hospital to accept a check from the YMCA representing the money the girls raised.

Jack Frost, director of philanthropy for the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Foundation, said seeing young children “feeling that urge to give back directly to a local hospital” is a “powerful thing.”

“It is greatly appreciated,” he said. “For us, the greatest message is that every dollar counts.”

Frost said it is important for people in the community to know that every dollar raised for use at Maine Coast “is accounted for and spent as the donor wishes.”