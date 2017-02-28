YMCA could oversee Bucksport rec programs

BUCKSPORT — At last week’s Town Council meeting, councilors voted to continue discussions with Down East Family YMCA’s chief executive officer, Peter Farragher, about bringing YMCA programs to Bucksport.

The move comes shortly after Bucksport’s recreation director, Tim Emery, retired after holding the post for 40 years. It’s difficult to find experience like that, said Town Manager Susan Lessard.

“The issue is I cannot hire someone with 40 years of recreational experience in the town of Bucksport,” she said at the Town Council meeting. “Unless you hire or engage an entity who specializes in recreation and has the institutional knowledge and the backup to do that.”

The proposal is not to open a YMCA in Bucksport. Instead, the town would contract with the organization for administrative services.

The Down East Family YMCA, which has decades of experience bringing recreational opportunities to Ellsworth and, more recently, to Blue Hill, could bring those same opportunities to Bucksport.

Lessard approached Farragher with the idea about a month ago, and he wrote a letter outlining what the YMCA could bring to Bucksport. The YMCA could hire a program director who would “develop, implement and enhance recreational programs for the Bucksport community” and oversee a committee of local volunteers that would serve as an advisory board to guide and support those programs.

That advisory board is a key part of the budding relationship between the town and the YMCA, so that townspeople would have the final say on how the relationship develops. Local youth sports teams would still be controlled and coached by Bucksport residents.

“Who knows better than the people that live there?” Farragher said. “We work together and get it done.”

The YMCA would hire and train lifeguards to supervise the town’s swimming pool and monitor water chemistry there, reporting issues to town personnel. Farragher’s proposal also included a robotics program, horseback riding, theater programs, summer field trips, fencing, babysitting courses and arts classes of various kinds.

There could also be an after-school program for elementary school students and a summer day camp program.

The total cost of contracting with the YMCA to provide those services and programs would be $90,342. Of that total cost, $27,456 would be used for pool operations and $62,886 would be used for oversight of all the other services and programs.

Other program costs would be covered by participant fees.

Lessard calculated that the cost of contracting with the Down East Family YMCA would be $26,000 to $34,000 more than what Bucksport has projected to pay for its recreational programs in the 2016-2017 budget. However, much of that difference stems from the fact that Emery took a voluntary pay cut and accessed Maine state retirement benefits during his last year as recreation director.

If Bucksport were to retain its own recreation department, the town would need to hire a director full time with benefits, according to Lessard.

“At the end of the day the difference between the cost evaporates,” she said.

With all the services the YMCA can offer at little additional cost, town councilors were enthusiastic about continuing their discussion with the organization.

“I don’t think you can beat the Y brand when we’re trying to sell the town of Bucksport to people outside the community,” said Councilor Robert Carmichael Jr. “The thing that struck me is the after-school stuff, for people who don’t have a place for their kids to go after school there’s some options here that really will help.”

Councilor Paul Rabs brought out a copy of last week’s issue of The Ellsworth American, which included the YMCA’s newsletter, when he said, “There’s all the programs in here about aquatics, youth swim lessons: it’s an eight-page document that goes into the detail of what they provide. That just pegged the needle even further for me that we continue talking.”

There are still some specifics that have to be thought out, such as where and what kind of summer camps would be offered, but now that the Town Council has expressed interest, the relationship between Bucksport and the YMCA can move forward.

“This is an outline, but there’s not meat on the bones,” Lessard said. “It’s what a contract might look like.”