A year after its disappearance, Bucksport woman’s mini lobster boat returns

BUCKSPORT — The Bible says “the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away.” So it was with The Mary E, the prized 3½-foot fiberglass lobster boat owned by Bucksport resident Mary Lowell.

Last year, Lowell was heartbroken when The Mary E mysteriously vanished from its mooring on her front lawn near Silver Lake. To make matters worse, the ship disappeared shortly before Lowell’s 78th birthday.

“She was devastated over it,” said Nina Desmond, Lowell’s daughter. “She lives by Silver Lake, so we figured somebody had stolen it and tried to put it in the water.”

The family put out an ad for the boat in The Bucksport Enterprise, and Desmond’s husband, Craig, a part-time lobsterman, made another boat for Lowell for Christmas. But it couldn’t reverse the damage the theft had done.

“When they took it, it scared her, for somebody that age,” Desmond said. “She had to lock the doors.”

But on Tuesday morning — Lowell’s 79th birthday — The Mary E reappeared on Lowell’s front lawn, along with a note of apology from whoever first purloined the vessel.

“Hi, sorry I borrowed the boat! Felt bad!!!” said the unsigned letter. While the thief may never be found, the return of the boat made Lowell’s day.

“She’s all excited, she’s called me already two or three times,” Desmond said Tuesday morning. “It’s weird that after all this time someone brought it back and it’s her 79th birthday. It’s quite the birthday present.”