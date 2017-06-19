BUCKSPORT — In a most timely pairing, Wednesday On Main presents Mel Allen, editor of the iconic and beloved monthly publication Yankee Magazine, to share his insight on “The Power of Community.”

The event is scheduled for June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Alamo Theatre.

Today’s chaotic world can take our attention away from things that matter — family, town, neighbors and friends, and local businesses, all working to stay viable in their own way.

Allen has been watching Bucksport’s journey since the closing of the Verso paper mill, and is impressed with what he sees: a community committed to a positive future.

But more can always be learned and Allen will bring his experiences from traveling throughout New England to the Alamo Theatre stage.

Allen is the fifth editor of Yankee Magazine since its beginning in 1935. His career at Yankee spans nearly four decades, during which he has edited and written for every section of the magazine, including narrative features, home, food and travel.

In his pursuit of stories, he has raced a sled dog team, crawled into the dens of black bears, fished with the legendary Ted Williams, picked potatoes in Aroostook County, and stood beneath a battleship before it was launched.

There is no admission fee, but donations are gratefully accepted. The suggested donation is $10.

For more information, visit www.bucksportwom.com.