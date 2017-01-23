“Writers Resist” event draws over 100

BLUE HILL — Democracy, free expression and upholding truth in the face of misinformation were dominant themes touched on by diverse speakers at “Writers Resist: Louder Together for Free Expression,” held last week on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at the Blue Hill Public Library.

More than 100 people attended “Writers Resist,” which was intended to celebrate freedom of speech and reignite compassion. The speakers included lawyer and indigenous rights activist Sherri Mitchell, artist Rob Shetterly, author Sandy Phippen, writer Zeke Finklestein, theater director Judith Jerome and poet Beatrix Gates.

The event was jointly sponsored by Americans Who Tell the Truth, Maine Vets for Peace, Reversing Fall Sanctuary and The Cannery at South Penobscot.

Elsewhere in the nation, “Writers Resist” events were held all over, from the steps of the New York Public Library to Port Townsend, Wash.

Spearheaded by PEN America, Writers Resist is not affiliated with a political party and takes an inspired focus on the future, and how writers, can be a unifying force for the protection of Democracy.