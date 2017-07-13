Worm diggers to help kids in need

FRANKLIN — Last year, the Independent Maine Marine Worm Harvesters Association raised more than $1,200 to contribute to the Salvation Army’s Back to School project that helps families in need pay for kids clothing and school supplies.

Donations came from buyers and harvesters, mostly in the form of small bills and change deposited in collection cans placed in worm buyers’ shops along the coast.

This week, the wormers are at it again.

On Monday, Downeast Chapter President Fred Johnson distributed collection cans to five bait shops and three other businesses in eastern Hancock County to get this year’s fundraising effort under way.

“They were happy to do it,” Johnson said of businesses including Anderson Hardware and Young’s Maket, both in Gouldsboro, and the Steuben Country Store. “We all patronize them.”

Over the next several days, Johnson said he expects that several bait shops in Washington County and along the Midcoast will join in the fundraising effort as well as more businesses where worm harvesters shop.

“We’re starting earlier than last year,” Johnson said.