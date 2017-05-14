Work day scheduled to set up Sedgwick playground

SEDGWICK — The new Sedgwick Community Playground will be assembled and installed by a group of more than 30 volunteers at a Community Build Day beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

After more than a year of fundraising, the Sedgwick Community Playground Committee has entered into a purchase agreement with Ultiplay Corp. of Massachusetts for $45,942.90, which includes the playground apparatus designed and built by Playworld Systems in Pennsylvania, as well as shipping, installation support and surfacing materials.

The new play structure will be erected at the Sedgwick Elementary School, 272 Snow’s Cove, in Sedgwick, by an all-volunteer team.

Numerous other projects will take place concurrent with building the new playground.

The eighth grade class will assemble picnic tables to form an outdoor classroom. Other students will work garden and landscaping projects and a timber-framed gazebo will be erected.

The entire student body will help clean up the campus. The committee will serve three meals as well as snacks and drinks for volunteers throughout the day. The Darling’s Ice Cream truck will be at the school from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by calling the school at 359-5002. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

The playground will be dedicated to retiring principal Dr. Donald Buckingham at a ceremony to take place at the school at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

Buckingham, who has been the principal since the opening of the school, will be honored by the students, faculty and staff for his 28 years of service to the Sedgwick School community.

The playground will then be officially opened for play.