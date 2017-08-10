Woodlawn welcomes SPCA to Ellsworth Antiques Show

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn is welcoming the SPCA of Hancock County as a special exhibitor at this year’s Ellsworth Antiques Show, which runs Aug. 16-19.

“We enjoy featuring a community partner at the Antiques Show, especially when there is a connection to be made with the Black Family history,” said Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance. “The last owner of Woodlawn, George Nixon Black Jr., was a dog lover, often traveling with several canines in tow. His pride and joy was an award-winning St. Bernard named Hub King.”

“We are excited to be doing events that are more centrally located in Hancock County, after all, we are the SPCA of Hancock County,” SPCA director, Diana de los Santos said. “Woodlawn provides the perfect location and is a group we are fortunate to be able to partner with.”

Coming to the Antiques Show is the first of two events that the SPCA will partner with Woodlawn on this year.

The SPCA will be holding its 9th Annual Pet Fair & Family Fun Day on the grounds of Woodlawn on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For details on this event, visit woodlawnmuseum.org or spcahancockcounty.org.