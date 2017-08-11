Woodlawn halfway to its fundraising goal

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations have announced that the Campaign for Woodlawn has achieved its first $2-million fundraising match toward its $4-million matching grant from a private foundation.

The Campaign for Woodlawn is the fundraising effort to fund an $8.2-million project that will establish a multipurpose facility on the 180-acre historic estate in Ellsworth.

“Under the terms of our matching grant, the funds are dispersed in two phases,” said Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance. “I am delighted that we have completed the first phase with generous grants from several foundations, and gifts from numerous businesses and community members.

“We are now stepping into the final phase of the Campaign for Woodlawn and the momentum continues to grow.”

The Trustees’ effort in the first phase was bolstered by a $1-million matching gift from an anonymous donor, a $50,000 grant from the Davis Family Foundation and $157,000 from area businesses.

The new facility will provide year-round space and allow Woodlawn to attract a larger, more diverse audience to the estate. It will allow for the continued growth of the Woodlawn School Program, which currently serves 1,300 students annually, free of charge.

The Hancock County community will recognize much needed function and event space and Woodlawn will gain exhibit space for its collection as well as traveling exhibits from other museums and organizations.

“It is great to have so many people excited about this project and committed to its success,” Torrance said.

To learn more about the Campaign for Woodlawn and make a gift, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.