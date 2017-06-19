Woodlawn campaign gets $7,500 grant

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations, governing body of Woodlawn, has announced the receipt of a $7,500 grant from the Fisher Charitable Foundation of Portland for the Campaign for Woodlawn.

The Campaign for Woodlawn will re-establish the existing Carriage Barn at the historic estate. The facility will provide year-round space, allow Woodlawn to attract a larger, more diverse audience to the estate and provide the Hancock County community with much needed function and event space.

Woodlawn also will gain exhibit space for its collection as well as traveling exhibits from other museums and organizations.

An expanded, year-round facility will allow for the continued growth of the Woodlawn School Program, which currently serves 1,300 students annually, free of charge.

To date, the Campaign for Woodlawn has raised $5.9 million toward its $8.2 million goal.

For more information on the new facility and to make a gift to the campaign, contact Joshua Torrance at 667-8671.