Woodlawn announces opening night festivities for Ellsworth Antiques Show

ELLSWORTH — A festive evening of antiques, great food, Grammy Award-winning music and fun is planned for the opening night at the Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The opening night cocktail party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. will be followed by an opening night dinner starting at 7:30.

The Ellsworth Antiques Show is the longest running summer antiques show in America and is celebrating its 12th year at Woodlawn. Presenting sponsors for the Show are Skinner Inc. and Boston Private.

Guests can expect all the elements that have made previous opening nights so popular. According to Woodlawn’s executive director, Joshua Torrance, “In addition to being the first to preview and purchase the fabulous antiques, guests will enjoy the music of pianist Paul Sullivan, a fabulous menu created by Chipper’s Restaurant & Catering of Hancock and select red and white wines.

“We are also excited to have Airline Brewing Company return for its second year with a specialty microbrew for the event.”

The opening night party tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple and are now available online at woodlawnmuseum.org. A limited number of party tickets will be available the night of the event. The combined opening night party and dinner tickets are $135 per person or $250 per couple. A table for six can be reserved for $650.

Seating is limited to 75 for dinner and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon at www.woodlawnmuseum.org. A portion of the opening night ticket price is tax-deductible. The tickets are also good for admission to all three days of the show.

The Ellsworth Antiques Show will run Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the show and a Black House tour, or $10 for the show only.

Chipper’s Restaurant from Hancock will operate Chipper’s Black House Café under the show tents from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Salads, sandwiches, lobster rolls and daily specials along with beer and wine selections will be available.

Playing on the success of last year, special music events are planned for Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

On Thursday, show guests will be treated to the music of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra String Quartet along with a wine tasting. On Friday, musicians from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Art will offer up lively tunes along with an Airline Brewing Co. beer tasting.

The special music events are included in the regular show admission ticket and are now available for purchase at www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

Proceeds from the Ellsworth Antiques Show help support the Woodlawn School Program through an established education fund that allows Maine students to participate in Woodlawn’s programs free of charge, including the cost of transportation.

For more information, visit woodlawnmuseum.org or call 667-8671.