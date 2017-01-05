Winter Harbor to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

ELLSWORTH — Two Downeast communities — Winter Harbor and Eastport — have received several million dollars in grants and loans to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities.

The funding represents two of six Maine projects totaling $11.1 million that are being aided by the USDA Rural Development Agency.

The Winter Harbor Utility District is received $4.6 million — one half a loan and one half a grant — to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility and collection system.

The wastewater treatment facility has been in operation for more than 40 years and serves 244 homes and 27 commercial and government customers, according to the USDA.

The upgrades are required due to the age and condition of the existing facility and to ensure the district will meet clean water standards.

The city of Eastport is receiving $4 million — one half a loan and the remaining half a grant — to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment facility and collection system.

The wastewater treatment system in Eastport serves 493 homes and 53 commercial and governmental customers.

The upgrades in Eastport are required due to the age and condition of the existing facility and to ensure the city will meet clean water standards.

The other four projects funded by the USDA in Maine are $170,000 to the Penquis Mental Health Association in Dover-Foxcroft to purchase an existing residential facility for adults with intellectual disabilities; $700,000 to the Kennebec Montessori School Inc. in Fairfield to build a 2,400-square-foot addition; $1.35 million to Fish River Rural Health to build a medical facility in Fort Kent and $300,000 for upgrades to the Waldoboro Utility District sewer distribution system.

Virginia Manuel, director of the USDA Rural Development Agency in Maine, said the projects will benefit thousands of Maine residents.

The USDA Rural Development Agency has offices in Presque Isle, Bangor, Lewiston and Scarborough and a state office in Bangor.