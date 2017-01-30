Winter Harbor Police Log: Officers, first responders come to elderly woman’s aid January 30, 2017 by Jacqueline Weaver on Cops & Courts, News WINTER HARBOR — Police forcibly entered a home Jan. 26 and found an elderly woman lying on the floor. Police along with Gouldsboro first responders could hear the woman calling for help, but her door was locked. Police said the first responders treated the woman at the scene. Transportation assistance Police assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Jan. 25 in transporting an intoxicated woman to her parents’ home in Gouldsboro. Police said the woman had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend in Mariaville. Summons Dustin Phippen, 26, of Bernard, was summoned Jan. 20 for an inspection sticker violation, improper headlights and an inadequate license plate light, police said. Lost totes A Bar Harbor man told police Jan.14 that he lost two totes out of the back of his truck and he thought they fell out at the Winter Harbor IGA. Police said the man then called back to say he lost the totes in Ellsworth. Frozen lock Police were called Jan. 14 by a woman whose lock on her door had frozen. Girlfriend ill Police assisted Gouldsboro police Jan. 14 with a call from a man who said his girlfriend was feeling sick. Police said when they arrived the woman had left the house. Bio Latest Posts Jacqueline WeaverReporter at The Ellsworth American Jacqueline's beat covers the eastern Hancock County towns of Lamoine through Gouldsboro as well as Steuben in Washington County. She was a reporter for the New York Times, United Press International and Reuters before moving to Maine. She also publicized medical research at Yale School of Medicine and scientific findings at Yale University for nine years.[email protected] Latest posts by Jacqueline Weaver (see all) Winter Harbor Police Log: Officers, first responders come to elderly woman’s aid - January 30, 2017 Gouldsboro Police Log: Stumbling pedestrian taken for evaluation - January 30, 2017 Steuben boy embarks on dream trip - January 30, 2017