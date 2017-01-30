Winter Harbor Police Log: Officers, first responders come to elderly woman’s aid

WINTER HARBOR — Police forcibly entered a home Jan. 26 and found an elderly woman lying on the floor.

Police along with Gouldsboro first responders could hear the woman calling for help, but her door was locked.

Police said the first responders treated the woman at the scene.

Transportation assistance

Police assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Jan. 25 in transporting an intoxicated woman to her parents’ home in Gouldsboro.

Police said the woman had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend in Mariaville.

Summons

Dustin Phippen, 26, of Bernard, was summoned Jan. 20 for an inspection sticker violation, improper headlights and an inadequate license plate light, police said.

Lost totes

A Bar Harbor man told police Jan.14 that he lost two totes out of the back of his truck and he thought they fell out at the Winter Harbor IGA.

Police said the man then called back to say he lost the totes in Ellsworth.

Frozen lock

Police were called Jan. 14 by a woman whose lock on her door had frozen.

Girlfriend ill

Police assisted Gouldsboro police Jan. 14 with a call from a man who said his girlfriend was feeling sick.

Police said when they arrived the woman had left the house.