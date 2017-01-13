Winter Harbor Police Log: Explosion report proves unfounded January 13, 2017 by Jacqueline Weaver on Cops & Courts, News WINTER HARBOR — Police received a call Dec. 17 about what a Harbor Road resident said sounded like an explosion nearby. Police said they traced the disturbance to Forest Avenue and discovered someone had started a brush fire with gasoline. Suspended license Robert Ginn, 52, of Steuben was stopped Dec. 29 for not having lights on his trailer, police said. In the process, police discovered Ginn’s license was suspended. Police said Ginn was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Verbal dispute Police were called to a Sargent Street residence Dec. 11 regarding a verbal dispute at a home on that street. Speeding Joseph Whitney, 26, of Jonesboro was summoned on a speeding charge Dec. 21 for allegedly driving 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, police said. Joseph Lamoureaux, 20, of Winter Harbor was summoned on a speeding charge Dec. 16 for allegedly driving 44 mph in a 25 mph zone, police said. Bio Latest Posts Jacqueline WeaverReporter at The Ellsworth American Jacqueline's beat covers the eastern Hancock County towns of Lamoine through Gouldsboro as well as Steuben in Washington County. She was a reporter for the New York Times, United Press International and Reuters before moving to Maine. She also publicized medical research at Yale School of Medicine and scientific findings at Yale University for nine years.[email protected] Latest posts by Jacqueline Weaver (see all) Winter Harbor Police Log: Explosion report proves unfounded - January 13, 2017 Susan Levy cooks from the heart - January 9, 2017 Hearing scheduled on clubhouse project in Hancock - January 5, 2017