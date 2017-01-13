Winter Harbor Police Log: Explosion report proves unfounded

WINTER HARBOR — Police received a call Dec. 17 about what a Harbor Road resident said sounded like an explosion nearby.

Police said they traced the disturbance to Forest Avenue and discovered someone had started a brush fire with gasoline.

Suspended license

Robert Ginn, 52, of Steuben was stopped Dec. 29 for not having lights on his trailer, police said.

In the process, police discovered Ginn’s license was suspended.

Police said Ginn was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Verbal dispute

Police were called to a Sargent Street residence Dec. 11 regarding a verbal dispute at a home on that street.

Speeding

Joseph Whitney, 26, of Jonesboro was summoned on a speeding charge Dec. 21 for allegedly driving 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, police said.

Joseph Lamoureaux, 20, of Winter Harbor was summoned on a speeding charge Dec. 16 for allegedly driving 44 mph in a 25 mph zone, police said.