Winter Carnival set for Saturday

ELLSWORTH — The weather has been a bit wacky this winter, with this week being no exception, but it appears the meteorological powers-that-be are smiling on the city’s annual Winter Carnival set for this Saturday, Feb. 11.

Though the snow that fell Tuesday was in the process of being washed away and/or melted on an unseasonably warm mid-winter Wednesday, a fresh round of snow (anywhere from 6 to 11 inches, based on forecasts) was set to fall on the region Thursday with below-freezing temps remaining in place for Friday and Saturday.

That means the skating, snow sculptures and sledding that are part of the annual Winter Carnival should be a go. Also on tap are fireworks on Saturday evening.

The day gets under way Saturday at the Woodlawn Museum, with free snowmobile rides provided by the Ellsworth Snowmobile Club from 9-11 a.m.

Registration for the signature cardboard sled races event starts at 9 a.m. Races begin at 10, and all ages are welcome. There are no limits to how many riders may be on one sleds, but the sleds must be constructed entirely out of cardboard (tape and glue can be used to hold pieces together).

Sleds will be judged on the creativity of their designs and how far they can make it down the hill. Racing is set to go until noon.

The ice skating rink at Knowlton Community Park on State Street and Shore Road is set to be open for public skating from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

At noontime, the Ellsworth Public Library will be holding a story time and craft event. Jan Brett’s “The Mitten,” which is billed as a “charming Ukrainian folktale” about a boy named Nicki, will be read. Nicki loses his snow-white mitten and can’t find it in the snow, but woodland animals manage to.

Brett adapted and illustrated the story. The reading will be followed by a fun craft-making event. The event will wrap up at 1 p.m.

At 1 p.m., ice skating games, human bowling and skating races will begin taking place at the rink at Knowlton Park, along with a kids’ hockey shoot-out. The rink will be reopened to public skating once those events are over.

While those events are taking place on the rink, other events will be taking place just down the road on State Street at the Moore Community Center. Events planned include ring toss, snowball bowling, ping pong, corn hole and a coloring station.

Union Square, working with the Down East Family YMCA’s Early Learning Center Parent Committee, will be selling hot cocoa, popcorn, hot dogs, warm pretzels and more. Admission to the event is free, however.

The day’s schedule will conclude with fireworks at 6 p.m., which will be set off from near Ellsworth High School on State Street.

For more information about Winter Carnival, visit the Ellsworth Recreation Commission’s page on Facebook.