WHCA and CFO to merge in fall

ELLSWORTH — Two social service organizations, Washington Hancock Community Agency and Child and Family Opportunities, voted to merge last week.

While much is still to be decided, such as the name of the new organization, some things will not change, WHCA stated in a press release Thursday announcing the merger.

“For the foreseeable future, we don’t anticipate any changes to the frontline staff or to the services provided,” said Mark Green, WHCA’s executive director. “CFO’s programs will operate in much the same manner as they do currently; WHCA’s programs and services will also operate in the same way.”

“You will see the same faces when you come into the facilities,” Green said. “What will change is that the new organization will be able to operate more efficiently. These organizations each have been serving this area well for 50 years. That level of service will only improve with this merger.”

The two organizations combined have close to 200 employees, and utilize the services of more than 650 volunteers to provide a wide array of services throughout the two counties, including, but not limited to, Head Start and early Head Start, transportation, home energy assistance, home repair and weatherization, Friendship Cottage Adult Day Service and At Home.

There are still many details to be worked out and completed before the merger takes effect. The anticipated merger date is Oct. 1, 2017.

A subcommittee made up of board members from each organization has been working since last fall to determine if the merger is viable and desirable for both organizations, WHCA stated in the press release.

Working under the guidance of consultants Sarah Strickland of Strategic Wisdom Partners, and Deb Burwell of Paddling the Rapids, the subcommittee worked to understand each organization, and what a strategic alliance might look like. They brought in key staff members from both organizations to aid in this work.

“Through the discussions over the past six months I have learned about the great work that WHCA is doing in Hancock and Washington counties,” said Rep. Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle) who serves as CFO board president. “I have known about the great work that CFO does for many years. I am looking forward to bringing that great work together into one stronger organization staffed by dedicated people who care deeply about the people of Washington and Hancock counties.”

For more information about the two organizations and this merger, call Green at 610-5904. For more information about the organizations visit www.whcacap.org and www.childandfamilyopp.org.