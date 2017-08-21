Weather, fewer bees make for a modest blueberry season

COLUMBIA FALLS — Courtney Hammond of Lynch Hill Farms in Harrington stood in the middle of a giant, flat blueberry barren Tuesday, patches of green and blue carved out by dirt roads around him. Five feet to his right was a patch owned by Jasper Wyman and Son, and behind him, massive swaths owned by Cherryfield Foods. Tractors and small hand raking crews dotted the landscape.

He picked some blueberries off the stem and explained that this year, his crop was deceptive: it looked better than he expected, but the berries were too small and light to create a large yield.

“It doesn’t look that bad, until you stick a rake into it,” he said. “You’d have to rake and rake and rake to get that to add up to anything.”

He isn’t the only one seeing small berries in the area. Homer Woodward, vice president of operations at Wyman’s, walked through one of his company’s non-irrigated fields last Friday and pointed to wrinkled berries left behind by rakers.

A mixture of heavy rains in the spring, dry months in early summer and a deliberately reduced pollination from bees has led to a cutback in wild blueberry yields this summer. In a year already marked by fallow fields and fewer crews to harvest berries, the crop that has appeared is thin.

Woodward said the wet spring helped make fungi such as monolinea, also known as zombie berries, harder to combat this year. Then a dry start to summer stunted the development of the berries while they were ripening. So companies such as his are starting with the hardest-hit sections of land to ensure they get the best yield they can.

“We’re trying to get all the fields harvested that we can’t irrigate because we don’t know how long this dry spell is going to last,” Woodward said.

According to David Yarborough, blueberry specialist for the University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension, another contributing factor to the size of the berries is that many farmers brought fewer bees in the spring to pollinate their fields.

He said bees can be one of the largest operating costs, so farmers cut back to help ensure they’d make money this season. Increased competition from high bush crops and a recent market glut have driven blueberry prices down, meaning farmers have to cut costs where possible.

Yarborough said overall, the number of hives ordered by farmers has decreased from 77,000 two years ago to 22,000 this year.

He said non-irrigated fields are struggling this year, because of these combined factors, but irrigated areas are doing well.

“Part of the production is going to be better than average, part is going to be much worse than average,” he said. “What does that come out to? Who knows?”

Woodward said it’s hard to know at this point how his crop will turn out, but said smaller berries would likely lead to a smaller yield overall.

“It’s basically a lot of guesswork,” he said.

A recent report compiled by David Robinson of Acadia Blue Publishing, which tracks the worldwide blueberry market, suggested that frozen product prices will improve slightly in the coming year due to the smaller harvest. His work shows that all regions producing berries — high bush and low bush — are reporting a smaller yield in 2017.

The price report said the overall North American cultivated crop may be down by 70 million pounds this year.

But Hammond pointed out that it would take another year for the market prices to change. He said migrant workers who rake the fields would feel a dip in earnings this year due to smaller yields.

As the market tightens around farmers, questions remain about how to find a greater demand for blueberries. Marie and Dell Emerson of Wild Blueberry Land said on Friday they’re encouraging people to “take the wild pledge,” meaning they would buy only fresh Downeast products.

Marie said high bush berries are worse for consumers.

“They don’t have the bite, they don’t have the flavor, they don’t have the antioxidants,” she said.

At Wyman’s, according to Woodward, the leadership is trying to figure out how to reach a renewed market. They recently hired a vice president devoted solely to marketing, who focuses on worldwide development.

He said while he hopes the market prices will improve this year, the long-term solution is product development, and he’s optimistic about that.

“It’s challenging times for the industry, but the industry will rise to the challenge,” Woodward said. “It’ll straighten itself out. I’ve been in this business 41 years; I know it will.”