Windjammers coming to WoodenBoat

Every September, WoodenBoat in Brooklin opens its doors to the Maine Windjammer Association so that sailing guests can explore the grounds, the store and the school, and learn about the history of traditional wooden boats.

This year, all of this will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, when the windjammers will visit the Brooklin harbor. Their crews will find local food on offer and live music by Flash in the Pans to encourage guests to dance the afternoon away.

Windjammers are scheduled to arrive at WoodenBoat between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., with music and onshore festivities taking place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Information: visit sailmainecoast.com or call 800-807-WIND.