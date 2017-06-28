TREMONT — It couldn’t have been a more perfect morning Sunday at the sixth annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races.

With calm seas and clear skies, droves of spectators lined up on docks in Bass Harbor and Bernard and in boats on the water to witness the two-and-a-half-hour event. In all, 63 boats registered for the races.

Cameron Crawford in Wild Wild West cleaned up, defending last year’s title and winning three events overall.

Wild Wild West again won the title of Fastest Lobster Boat after edging out Tom Clemons, who came all the way from Harpswell, in Motivation. There were some accuracy issues with the testy radar gun, which clocked Wild Wild West at 54 miles per hour, although she was likely going faster than that.

Wild Wild West also won the diesel free-for-all as well as the Diesel Class L (901 horsepower and over, 28 feet and over) races, beating out Motivation in those two races.

Greg Lewis’s Rachel Irene won Bass Harbor’s Fastest Lobster Boat race for the second year in a row, beating out Parker Murphy in Band-it, Travis Lunt in Steppin up and George Lawson Jr. in Miss Beth.

The Diesel Class G (446 to 550 horsepower, 28-35 feet) race was too close to call as Dana Beal’s Right Stuff and Rachel Irene were bow-to-bow at the finish line.

After a rematch, it was clear that Right Stuff was the winner followed by Rachel Irene as the runner-up.

Jason McMillan won the Diesel Class A (up to 235 horsepower, 24-31 feet) race in See Ya, followed by Colyn Rich in Knot Sure and Charles Dillon in Jana D.

In Class B (235 horsepower, 32 feet and over), Everett Beers topped Miss Kari Lynn out at 22.5 mph to defeat Cory McDonald in Hello Darlin’ II.

The Diesel Class C (236-335 horsepower, 24-33 feet) race was a close one with Daniel Eaton in White Lightning finishing in first place, ahead of Jonesport’s Winifred Alley in Last Design, Stonington lobsterman Julie Eaton in Cat Sass and Pat Hanley in Michael Allen.

Scott Harper in Diana Dawn II defeated Ben Murphy in Murphy’s Law and Richard Higgins in Jacqueline in the Class D (236-335 horsepower, 34 feet and over) race.

Parker Murphy of Bass Harbor won the Class F (336-435 horsepower, 34 feet and over) race in Band-it, ahead of Southwest Harbor’s John Stanley in Linda Sea, George Lawson Jr. in Miss Beth and Justin Sprague in Black Velvet.

The stately First Team, helmed by Travis Otis, won the Class H (436-550 horsepower, 36 feet and over) race ahead of Brian Tripp in Enginuity, Colton Sanborn in Mama Tried and Joseph Lunt in Heritage.

Chris Pope in Old School won the Diesel Class M(A)(40 feet and over, 500 horsepower) race ahead of Aaron Beal in Night Moves II.

In Diesel Class M(B), vessels 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 horsepower, Eric Beal in Kimberly Ann continued his winning ways, beating Billy Bob Faulkingham’s 51.

The Diesel Class N (40 feet and over, 751 horsepower and over) race was won by Bill Haas in Duncan & Blake, with Carroll Staples in Age Quod Agis coming in second place.

Eben Allen in Lilly Ann defeated J.T. Bean in the wooden boat race for vessels up to 35 feet, 11 inches. Wayne Rich was the only entrant in the over 35 feet wooden boat category in Rich Returns.

In the gas-powered workboats, Michael Clayton in J.T. Bean beat out Patrick Hanley in Haleugh Katlyn in the V-8 up to 375 cid, 24 feet and over class.

Up next is the Jonesport-Beals Lobster Boat Races set for Saturday, July 1, on Moosabec Reach, followed by the Stonington Lobster Boat Races set for Sunday, July 9.