TREMONT — Wayne Seavey of Tremont started his fishing career when he was just 5 years old aboard his father Wendell’s lobster boat.

Now 48, the lobsterman has made a name for himself, but there’s just one moniker he can’t escape: “Wendell’s boy.”

So when it was time for Seavey to upgrade from his 37-foot Repco to a David Schlaefer-built lobster boat, the name just had to be Wendell’s Boy.

Schlaefer, who ran Mitchell Cove Boats for two decades before selling the molds and brand name in 2007, takes on one project each winter.

“He is remarkable,” Seavey said. “He is still probably the best fiberglass builder around.”

Last winter, Schlaefer finished off Seavey’s H&H Marine Osmond Beal-designed 40-footer, which is outfitted with a 405-horsepower Cummins diesel engine from James Rich Boat in Bass Harbor. The hull is black while the wheelhouse is trimmed out in a deep sky blue.

Wendell’s Boy’s state of the art electronics package includes a Sitex radar, Garmin GPS and a Furuno fish finder and depth sounder installed by Kramp Electronics.

Seavey, who launched the boat recently, said he is considering taking it for a spin in Sunday’s Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races.