Surveys planned in Penobscot, Jericho bays

ELLSWORTH — The Department of Marine Resources announced last weekend that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be conducting hydrographic surveys in Penobscot and Jericho bays. The survey operations will begin later this month and continue into the fall.

The purpose of the project is to provide contemporary surveys to update the federal National Ocean Service’s varied nautical chart products.

The survey areas are located in the high-traffic areas of Penobscot and Jericho bays and will cover approximately 89 square nautical miles of “navigationally significant area” as identified in NOAA’s 2012 Hydrographic Survey Priorities.

Both bays include some of the busiest lobster fishing grounds in the region and contribute greatly to the local community. Fishermen in the area have requested up to date and accurate surveys to assist in safe navigation on their working grounds.

The project will begin on or about July 19 and end in September or October. Fugro Pelagos Inc. has contracted to survey in this area and will operate from several ports around Penobscot Bay. In the course of the project, the company will use a combination of single-beam and multibeam echo sounders in the survey areas. In addition, it will use Lidar (light detection and ranging) data acquired by manned aircraft. Survey vessels also will collect bottom samples with a small grab sampler at various locations.

The survey will start in eastern Penobscot Bay, then move to Jericho Bay and then up into Eggemoggin Reach. The survey vessels may move back and forth between areas because of weather conditions

The survey vessels that Fugro intends to use for this survey — RV Theory, RV Jab, RV Westerly and MV Locator — are of comparable size to boats in the regional lobster fleet.

DMR has no role in the survey project. All questions should be directed to NOAA’s navigation manager, Lt. Cmdr. Meghan McGovern, at (401) 782-3252 or by email: [email protected]

The survey can be followed online at http://noaa.maps.arcgis.com.