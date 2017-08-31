Steady performance helps sailor win third Atlantic Class Nationals

BLUE HILL — After three days and six closely contested races, Steve Benjamin, sailing out of the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club of Oyster Bay, N.Y., took home the silver championship trophy in this year’s Atlantic Class Nationals championship regatta.

Benjamin won just once during the three-day event, but his black-hulled Cassidy placed well enough in each race to finish three points ahead of second-place finisher Mark Foster in Thistle and four points ahead of Peter Smith in Rascal.

Hosted by the Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club and sailed on Blue Hill Bay, the Nationals drew a fleet of 33 boats, 21 of them from yacht clubs on Long Island Sound and the rest from KYC. Rascal was the only local boat among the top five finishers.

This year wasn’t the first Nationals win for Benjamin and Cassidy. He also won the 2009 and 2014 championships, both sailed at the Cedar Point Yacht Club in Westport, Conn., in the boat.

As pleased as Benjamin appeared to be with his win at the Atlantic Class awards dinner on Friday night, he is no stranger to success as a competitive small boat sailor.

In 2015, Benjamin was named U.S. Sailing’s Rolex Yachtsman of the Year in recognition of his dominance in the Etchells class, including a victory in the North American Championships and finishing second in the 43-boat World Championship event sailed in Hong Kong. Benjamin was named College Sailor of the Year in 1978 as a member of the Yale sailing team. In 1984, he earned a silver medal in the 470 Class at the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Atlantic Class sloops are big boats — nearly 31 feet long and displacing 4,449 pounds — and most of them are fairly old. The first 100 boats — with wooden hulls built in Germany — were launched between 1929 and 1930.

According to the official Atlantic history, it wasn’t until 1962 that a boat with a sail number higher than 100 appeared on the water. Almost 50 new boats with fiberglass have been built in the years since then. All the boats are rigged to meet strict one-design specifications.

Like their boats, successful Atlantic Class skippers tend to be a bit on the venerable side — Benjamin is about 60 — so some of the biggest excitement at this year’s Nationals was the performance of some of the fleet’s younger sailors.

Leading the youth movement, 21-year-old Lindsay Doyle, a University of Vermont senior and sailing team member from Connecticut, skippered Rival to eighth place overall with a first-place finish in the first of the day’s two races last Wednesday.

Wednesday was, perhaps, the most difficult of sailing. Atlantic National races must be at least five miles long, and the shifty winds on the middle day of the regatta kept the race committee busy adjusting rounding marks throughout both races — a five-miler and a six-miler — so that each mile-long leg remained more or less square to the wind.

Young sailors such as Doyle “are the future of the class,” Atlantic Class Chairman Rob Coster said at the post-event awards dinner.

Although Benjamin sailed away with the championship, Cassidy didn’t dominate the regatta.

After the first two races, Rascal, with a pair of seconds, held a three-point lead over Cassidy, which split the day’s wins with Kürbis, skippered by Sam Vaughn from KYC. By the close of Wednesday’s racing, though, Benjamin held a five-point lead over both Rascal and Questra. He held on Thursday afternoon despite a ninth-place finish in the last race of the event.

This was the third time that KYC has hosted the Nationals.

Norman B. Peck III, from the Niantic Bay Yacht Club in Connecticut, won the 2012 Nationals in Nonesuch. George Reichhelm of the Cedar Point Yacht Club won the 2008 event in Shucks.