SURRY — The mention of Wesmac Custom Boats generally conjures thoughts of rugged fishing vessels — perhaps big lobster boats plying the Gulf of Maine or beamy purse seiners working along the Mid-Atlantic Coast — or tough, Coast Guard-certified research and work boats like the Isle au Haut ferry Otter or the College of the Atlantic research vessel Osprey.

The company also has made its mark building big sportfishing boats that tournament anglers use to pursue tuna or other gamefish far offshore on the canyons of the Continental Shelf in relative comfort and luxury.

Having seen Otter, when a Jamestown, R.I., businessman was looking to build a Coast Guard-certified boat he and his family could cruise on to a family-owned island in the Narragansett Bay and Block Island Sound areas, a trip to the Wesmac boatshop seemed like a good idea.

That idea came to fruition when Emma Mae III was launched at the Surry town landing on Patten Bay last Wednesday, about one year after construction of the newest Wesmac 38 began.

“A perfect family cruiser,” according to Bill Grindle, Wesmac’s general manager, Emma Mae III has a 38-foot 8-inch length overall, 12-foot 8-inch beam and draws 4 feet 2 inches. With a simple, but handsome interior featuring lots of varnished cherry trim and an all-electric galley, the boat has an estimated displacement of 23,000 pounds, including some 300 gallons of diesel in her two fuel tanks.

Wesmac installed a 650-horsepower Iveco-Caterpillar C8.7 beneath the pilothouse. Only recently introduced by Caterpillar, and developed jointly with Fiat of Italy, the new common rail fuel injection engine complies with the latest EPA Tier 3 antipollution standards.

The engine turns a 28-inch-by-28-inch five-blade Nibral prop on a 2-inch Aquamet 22 stainless steel, double taper shaft through a ZF reverse reduction gear.

In early sea trials, with the engine turning 2,270 revs, Emma Mae III was clocked at 26.7 knots, an extremely satisfying performance, Grindle said.

Emma Mae III should be as handy as she is fast.

The boat is equipped with Side-Power electric bow and stern thrusters that should ease maneuvering around docks and obstacles. Transom-mounted ZipWake dynamic trim controls similar to those that have performed well on the Wesmac-built Isle au Haut ferry should keep the boat running smoothly and economically in most seas.

Accommodations on board suggest that most voyages on Emma Mae III are likely to be day trips or overnighters.

The pilothouse-salon is roomy, with a galley including an electric cooktop and refrigerator in the starboard aft corner opposite a comfortable dining area with a table mounted between two thwartship settees. The helm, adjustable Stidd captain’s chair and a full suite of electronics are to starboard. An upholstered double seat is mounted on the other side of the companionway.

Below are a master stateroom forward and a double stateroom with upper and lower berths opposite a head with separate shower compartment.

A Whisper Power, M-SC3.5. Digital Diesel Control generator supplies 230 volt, 50Hz AC current for the boat. A “bus heater” connected to the main engine cooling system warms the cabins with four separated ducted outlets including one for the windshield defroster.

Assuming final sea trials were completed as planned, Emma Mae III was scheduled to leave Surry for her Rhode Island homeport on Sunday with her owner and Wesmac delivery captain Linda Greenlaw onboard.

While the new family cruiser heads to the westward, Wesmac owner Steve Wessel is focused on a couple of launchings scheduled for this month.

“I’ve got a couple of 54s (54-foot boats) in the shop almost ready,” he said last week as he watched Emma Mae III slide into the water at the Surry ramp.

One of them is Backstabber, a big sportfish boat that is waiting for some final metal work — bow pulpit, crow’s nest — before launching.

The other is a dragger built for a New Jersey commercial fishing company, scheduled to go in the water near the end of the month.