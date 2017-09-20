Shellfish closure eased

AUGUSTA — The Department of Marine Resources announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 20, that it was reducing the extent of the areas it closed to shellfishing last week because of the risk of amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP).

The changes affect the clam, mussel, oyster and carnivorous snail closure between Lopas Point in Tremont and Cranberry Point in Gouldsboro and repeals the clam, mussel, oyster and carnivorous snail closure in the area between Cape Rosier in Brooksville and Sears Island.

Farther east, DMR has reopened Cobscook Bay to the harvest of clams, mussels, oysters and carnivorous snails because the department determined that there was no current risk from ASP.