Prospect Harbor awarded $21K for waterfront development

GOULDSBORO — The Maine Coastal Program, a division of Maine’s Department of Marine Resources, announced Sept. 14 a grant of $21,000 for a project that brings together town officials here and Maine Fair Trade Lobster and ‎Sevee and Maher Engineers Inc. of Cumberland Center.

The award, known as the Shore and Harbor Planning Grant, was one of six given out by the program this year, totaling $141,879 to municipalities across the state for waterfront projects.

The Gouldsboro project, called the Prospect Harbor Working Waterfront Revitalization Plan, will “develop plans for an industry and tourism-friendly” area around Maine Fair Trade Lobster, according to the state program’s press release.

“Basically it’s just going to be some improved harbor access to the public,” said Gouldsboro Town Manager Bryan Kaenrath. “Improved parking, some improved traffic flow.”

The town was the applicant on the grant, but the project is being led by geologist Steve Marcotte of Sevee and Maher Engineers Inc., Kaenrath said.

Marcotte said the plan is still being worked out, but he was excited about receiving the state support.

“We’re really excited that it happened,” he said. “We put a bunch of effort into getting a lot of people together.”

Members of his team used a drone to take images and create a photomosaic of the Prospect Harbor area, Marcotte said, so that they could easily see the road layout and where needs might be.

“Any time we’re awarded a grant, it’s obviously a positive thing,” Kaenrath said. “It’s definitely a win-win, and I’m glad we were awarded the grant.”

The team leading the development project will hold meetings in the coming months to discuss needs, Kaenrath said.

Grants also were awarded to Chebeague, Damariscotta, Frenchboro, the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and South Portland. This is the 11th round of grants given out by the Maine Coastal Program.

The program has given out $1,082,034 through 75 grants since 2006.