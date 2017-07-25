MOUNT DESERT — Dave Perry and his crew on the Morris 45 Poppaea were the first to break through an area of dead wind between Bear and Sutton islands to take a horizon job win in the Great Harbor Dream Pursuit Race last Sunday.

The annual race benefited youth sailing programs on Mount Desert Island as well as the MDI High School sailing team. It was followed up by a shindig at the Northeast Harbor Fleet.

Nineteen boats of several classes participated in the pursuit-style race on a cloudless afternoon with the single Pisces off the line first, followed by Luders, IODs, and finally the big boys.

A pack of quick Luders gained the lead first, but after the second turn to the east of Islesford, Tom Rolfes and crew in the J/105 Sidewinder and Chris Hopkins in the Hinckley Sou’wester 43 Watermark inched toward the front.

But a patch of dead wind between Bear and Sutton islands caused almost all of the boats to crawl to a snail’s pace. At that point, it was anyone’s race.

Poppaea’s tall rig was able to find the wind first and blew past the pack to gain lightning speed as she sailed toward Greening Island.

With Poppaea the clear winner coming around the southwest side of Greening, it was a race for second and third places.

Joe Weber in the Taylor 49 Dreadnought came up second, followed by Joe Kief in the Morris 52 Far Out in third place.

Connor Ratcliff in Hard Rain was the first IOD at the finish line and sixth overall, with Jim Lloyd in Eagle the first non-spinnaker IOD and 10th overall. Rick Wheeler in Ondine finished first for the Luders and 15th overall.