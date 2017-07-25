Poppaea wins Great Harbor Dream July 25, 2017 by Taylor Bigler Mace on News, Waterfront The wind was light for most of Sunday afternoon, but when the breeze did come up Dave Perry’s Morris 45 Poppaea put her rail down and won the Great Harbor Dream regatta.PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE MOUNT DESERT — Dave Perry and his crew on the Morris 45 Poppaea were the first to break through an area of dead wind between Bear and Sutton islands to take a horizon job win in the Great Harbor Dream Pursuit Race last Sunday. The annual race benefited youth sailing programs on Mount Desert Island as well as the MDI High School sailing team. It was followed up by a shindig at the Northeast Harbor Fleet. Nineteen boats of several classes participated in the pursuit-style race on a cloudless afternoon with the single Pisces off the line first, followed by Luders, IODs, and finally the big boys. A pack of quick Luders gained the lead first, but after the second turn to the east of Islesford, Tom Rolfes and crew in the J/105 Sidewinder and Chris Hopkins in the Hinckley Sou’wester 43 Watermark inched toward the front. But a patch of dead wind between Bear and Sutton islands caused almost all of the boats to crawl to a snail’s pace. At that point, it was anyone’s race. Poppaea’s tall rig was able to find the wind first and blew past the pack to gain lightning speed as she sailed toward Greening Island. With Poppaea the clear winner coming around the southwest side of Greening, it was a race for second and third places. Joe Weber in the Taylor 49 Dreadnought came up second, followed by Joe Kief in the Morris 52 Far Out in third place. Connor Ratcliff in Hard Rain was the first IOD at the finish line and sixth overall, with Jim Lloyd in Eagle the first non-spinnaker IOD and 10th overall. Rick Wheeler in Ondine finished first for the Luders and 15th overall. Bio Latest Posts Taylor Bigler MaceReporter at Mount Desert Islander Taylor covers sports and maritimes for the Islander. As a native of Texas, she is an unapologetic Dallas Cowboys fan. [email protected] Latest posts by Taylor Bigler Mace (see all) Poppaea wins Great Harbor Dream - July 25, 2017 Penalties for fishing violations stiffened - July 25, 2017 Island Artisans celebrates 35 years - July 19, 2017