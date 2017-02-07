Opponents say oyster farm is too big, in wrong place

PENOBSCOT — The Department of Marine Resources public hearing on the Taunton Bay Oyster Co.’s application for a 22.87-acre aquaculture lease in the Bagaduce River wound up last Wednesday evening after roughly a dozen hours of testimony spread over three evening sessions.

Except for company President Michael Briggs, the plan had few supporters, if any.

In addition to William McWeeny and Caren Plank, both granted legal status as parties to the hearing process, some two dozen witnesses, most residents of Penobscot or Brooksville, questioned or testified against the proposal, with some raising concerns about the Bagaduce and its ecosystem.

The company’s plan calls for the growing of at least 4 million oysters, once the operation reaches capacity on three sites located in a narrow part of the river just below the mouth of Northern Bay and near Aunt Mollie, Sparks and Gravel islands.

Many of the witnesses failed to address the seven statutory criteria that DMR is required to consider before making a decision on an aquaculture lease application.

A few things were abundantly clear, however: a lot of people are enamored of the Bagaduce River and opposed to anything — including a large oyster farm — that they believe might imperil it, and there is a belief that the state’s aquaculture leasing process is flawed.

Among the issues DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher must consider when he reviews an application is whether the proposed lease will “unreasonably interfere” with the area ecosystem.

The question is often complex. The answers may come in evidence from the applicant, but also in the report prepared by DMR scientists on a mandatory “site visit.”

Time and budget constraints may limit the visits in duration and number. Opponents of the Bagaduce oyster farm argued that the DMR site reports only presented a “snapshot” of conditions on the river and couldn’t fully address the wealth and variety of flora and fauna that might suffer if the farm were approved.

Among other opponents, Bailey Bowden, a lifelong Penobscot resident and chairman of the town’s alewife restoration and shellfish committees, and Caren Plank, a longtime owner of Sparks Island and Aunt Mollie Island, testified in detail about the ecosystem of the river they have observed for decades.

DMR hearing officer Diantha Robinson will, over the next several weeks, review the evidence from the hearing and prepare a draft decision for review by the applicant and the intervenors. No final decision is expected in the immediate future.