New pump eases boaters’ burden

BLUE HILL — Pumping out a rain-filled dinghy is no fun. It’s wet, time-consuming and, with the conventional hand pump most boaters use, hard on the shoulders.

That’s what prompted Scott Ladd of Penobscot, a caretaker for a Naskeag Point property, to come up with a better idea — a cordless electric pump that runs off the same kind of battery that powers heavy-duty electric hand tools.

“Remember September 2013?” Ladd asked Tuesday morning at the South Blue Hill Wharf. “It rained every day. I’ve got six boats to take care of. My shoulders were getting sore.”

Ladd looked for a reasonable solution.

Ladd began tinkering in his workshop more than two years ago and came up with a 500-gallon-per-hour submersible bilge pump mated to a hand tool battery plugged into a socket at the opposite end of a length of PVC pipe.

His first effort was fairly crude — a pump strapped to one end of some stainless steel rod Ladd had had in his shop with an old battery charging unit strapped to the other end to hold the battery. A light switch turned the pump on and off.

The rod was soon replaced with 2-inch PVC piping and other developments followed. Ladd’s test facility was a neighbor’s lobster tank that was available for “sea trials” during the winter months.

After several refinements, among them the addition of a waterproof electrical switch, Ladd had what he thought was a salable, and patentable, product.

After a preliminary patent search online, Ladd hired a Bangor attorney to do a full patent search and application. Not long ago, after a two-year wait and a couple of thousand dollars in fees and expenses, Ladd received a patent for a cordless water pump that he sells under the name Renaissance Pumps.

So far, Ladd isn’t pushing his marketing effort too hard. He has a printed brochure, business cards and a website for the business. As of Tuesday, he’d sold 55 pumps, including two to the Brooklin Fire Department, two more to Blue Hill — one for the Fire Department, the other for the harbormaster — and another two to fisherman and author Linda Greenlaw, largely by word of mouth.

“I haven’t sold any from the website,” he said.

Currently, Ladd is building the pumps five at a time in his garage. When they’ve sold, he orders the materials for another batch of five. Each pump takes two and a half hours to assemble.

The device itself is impressive — pumping a water-filled skiff tied up at the South Blue Hill dock dry at the rate of eight gallons per minute — with no noise or fuss. The demonstration was successful enough for two onlookers, lobsterman Tabor Horton and a driver for Wardwell Oil, to ask express interest and ask Ladd for a business card.

“I’m afraid I’m going to have to start getting up early,” Ladd said.

That shouldn’t be too hard for him.

Before starting work as a caretaker 17 years ago, the Castine native put in a lot of years as a commercial fisherman. He worked on a gillnet boat out of Deer Isle during his summers in high school. After that, he worked on scallop boats in Virginia and New Bedford, fished out of Gloucester and worked one winter on a dragger out of Point Judith, R.I. He also served a stint in the Navy and worked several years at two Blue Hill Peninsula boatyards.

“I’ve spent 95 percent of life on the water,” Ladd said.

For more information, call 326-4692 or email [email protected].