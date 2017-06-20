New officers join the Marine Patrol

AUGUSTA — Jonathan Varnum of Oakland will join the Marine Patrol in the Gouldsboro area after completing its nine-week full-time officer training program and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s 18-week basic law enforcement training program.

A graduate of Beal College’s Conservation Law program, and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s law enforcement pre-service course, Varnum is an experienced outdoorsman, having worked for guide services in central and northern Maine.

Taylor Shewokis of Weymouth, Mass., has been assigned to the Biddeford/Saco area as a seasonal Marine Patrol officer for the summer. He will patrol the Saco River, conducting recreational boating and fishing checks.

A recent graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s law enforcement pre-service course, he has also completed an internship with the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Shewokis is a senior at the University of New England majoring in Environmental Studies.