Jonathan Varnum of Oakland (second from right) will begin serving as a Marine Patrol officer in the Gouldsboro area later this year after completing more training. With Varnum are (left) Sgt. Colin MacDonald, Maj. Rene Cloutier and Col. Jonathan Cornish. DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES PHOTO New officers join the Marine Patrol June 20, 2017 on News, Waterfront AUGUSTA — Jonathan Varnum of Oakland will join the Marine Patrol in the Gouldsboro area after completing its nine-week full-time officer training program and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s 18-week basic law enforcement training program. A graduate of Beal College’s Conservation Law program, and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s law enforcement pre-service course, Varnum is an experienced outdoorsman, having worked for guide services in central and northern Maine. Taylor Shewokis of Weymouth, Mass., has been assigned to the Biddeford/Saco area as a seasonal Marine Patrol officer for the summer. He will patrol the Saco River, conducting recreational boating and fishing checks. A recent graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s law enforcement pre-service course, he has also completed an internship with the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Shewokis is a senior at the University of New England majoring in Environmental Studies.