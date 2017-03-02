Name changes at island fisheries organization

STONINGTON — What’s in a name?

Last week, a well-known organization disappeared from the sustainable fisheries world, but nothing really changed, except its name.

On Wednesday, March 1, the 14-year old Penobscot East Resource Center officially became the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. The change came just a few weeks after the group’s co-founder, Robin Alden, announced that she would step down as executive director at the end of 2017.

According to a letter from Alden to the organization’s supporters, the name change will help in “launching the organization to new effectiveness.”

While the organization is changing its name, its “mission and vision” are unchanged. The center will still work closely with fishermen in Maine’s coastal communities as the basis for continued “community scale” fisheries.

“The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will continue to work at local, eastern Maine, state, regional and national levels to secure a sustainable future for fisheries and fishing communities of coastal Maine,” Dennis Damon, the center’s board chairman, said in a letter explaining the organization’s name change.