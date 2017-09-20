Mussel recall complete

AUGUSTA — The Department of Marine Resources announced Tuesday afternoon that, three days after implementing a recall of mussels because of Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP), the department and Maine dealers had recovered 98 percent of the potentially affected shellfish.

According to a statement from DMR, a total of 58,480 pounds of mussels harvested in Frenchman Bay were subject to the recall, which went into effect Friday, Sept. 15. By Monday afternoon, 57,492 pounds had been recovered and destroyed.

“At this point the recall is complete and due to the cooperation of the dealers involved we have been able to recover nearly all of the affected product,” Kohl Kanwit, director of the DMR Public Health Bureau, said in the department statement.

The recall followed a closure implemented Thursday, Sept. 14, of the area between East Point on Mount Desert Island and Cranberry Point in Gouldsboro to the harvest of mussels, clams, oysters and whelks (carnivorous snails). The closure was due to elevated levels of domoic acid, the biotoxin that causes ASP.