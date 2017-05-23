Mussel farm gets a new, or renewed, lease on life

TREMONT — It took nearly five years, but the Department of Marine Resources has renewed a controversial mussel farm aquaculture lease in Blue Hill Bay — sort of.

In December 2012, Maine Cultured Mussels Inc. applied to DMR to renew its 15-acre lease to grow mussels on suspended long lines on a site east of Hardwood Island for an additional 10-year term, until March 25, 2023.

In April 2013, the company requested approval to transfer the lease — subject to its renewal — to two of the company owner’s sons, Spencer and Reid Swanson.

Early this month, DMR approved renewal of the lease, but only through March 24, 2020 — more or less a split decision between the company’s desired 10-year renewal and the lease termination favored by the mussel farm’s opponents.

The history leading to last week’s decision is convoluted.

Despite the company’s lease renewal and transfer requests, DMR did not hold a public hearing on the renewal application until August 2015 — some 17 months after the lease expired. The department held a second hearing session nearly a year later, in June 2016. The conservation group Friends of Blue Hill Bay opposed the renewal application at the hearings.

All the while, Maine Cultured Mussels has continued to operate the mussel farm, as allowed in the state aquaculture law, while DMR considered its decision.

Last November, DMR issued “Revised Proposed Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, & Decision” prepared by the department hearing officer who ran the public hearing. The proposed decision denied renewal of Maine Cultured’s lease. It was was based on findings that the company had breached the terms of its lease by:

Failing to maintain marker buoys required by the Coast Guard and state aquaculture leasing rules.

Failing to keep the lease site and the surrounding waters and island shores free of garbage and finding that it had “not maintained the lease site in good order.”

“The question wasn’t so much whether he (company owner Erick Swanson) had breached the terms of his lease,” Sally Mills, an Ellsworth attorney representing Friends of Blue Hill Bay, said at the time, “but how seriously and how many times.”

Maine Cultured Mussels hired a Portland law firm, Curtis Thaxter LLC, to contest the proposed decision. The company argued that the question DMR faced was merely how serious or frequent any alleged lease violations might have been, but also when they occurred. If any violations occurred, they were outside the term of the lease and not relevant to a renewal decision.

An exhaustive review of the evidence, led DMR to several conclusions.

First, the mussel farm needs to do a better job maintaining the buoys required to mark its lease site and needs to work with the U.S. Coast Guard to clear up some confusion over the location of the fish farm as shown on nautical charts.

Second, the company must do a better job dealing with debris both on its site and clearing debris generated on its site from nearby waters and island shores.

Third, the lease violations alleged by FOBHB, to the extent they actually occurred, were after the term of the original lease expired, so not legally relevant to a renewal decision.

Fourth, the violations, to the extent they occurred, were not serious enough to warrant termination of the Maine Cultured Mussels lease.

The company did not escape unscathed. Initially, it asked for its lease to be renewed until 2023 — 10 years. DMR instead renewed the lease for seven years — until March 2020.

“Given the department’s concerns about the operating practices of Maine Cultured Mussels, as well as the additional conditions applied to the lease,” the newly revised proposed decision says, “it is reasonable to require review of the operation of this lease sooner than a full 10-year renewal term would provide.”

The three years left in the term — until March 25, 2020 — gives “adequate time to create a record of performance that will enable the department to judge whether to renew the lease for a further term” when and if the time comes, according to the decision.

“I’m happy with the outcome,” Erick Swanson said last week. “We can live with that.”

While all things must end, the lease renewal proceedings may continue still. Interested parties had 10 days from their receipt of a May 11 notice from DMR to file comments on the revised lease renewal decision. For most people, that time would likely have expired Monday, May 22.