MMA to host youth sailing safety event

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy will host a Junior Safety @ Sea Seminar presented by the Storm Trysail Foundation on Monday, July 17.

This hands-on program gives junior sailors the opportunity to experience the thrill of big-boat sailing while being introduced to important safety practices and equipment.

Maine Maritime Academy’s waterfront staff and schooner Bowdoin crew, together with Storm Trysail members, will guide students through classroom sessions and on-the-water boating safety drills.

Beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing all day, the sessions will cover numerous topics including: deck safety; fire safety; medical emergencies; man overboard (MOB); VHF radio communications; weather and storm preparations; and teamwork.

The event is open to junior and young adult sailors ages 13 through 20. Space is limited to crews of 6 to 10 sailors who will crew on 10 boats.

The cost for the program is $28 per person. All registrations, liability waivers and payments must be submitted by July 14.

Each sailor should bring a bag lunch and a durable, refillable water bottle. Storm Trysail Foundation will provide Jr. SAS T-shirts.

Online registration is available through the event website at stormtrysailfoundation.org.

For more information, contact MMA Sailing Master John-Michael Payne at 326-0210.