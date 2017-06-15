CASTINE — The schooner Bowdoin has a new captain who already knows his way around Maine Maritime Academy and its waterfront.

Last week, MMA Marine Operations Manager Dana Willis announced that alumnus Will McLean had accepted the position of master of the historic schooner, the official vessel of the state of Maine. McLean earned his Bachelor of Science degree in vessel operations and technology with a sail training concentration in 2012. While at MMA, McLean served as 2nd mate and bosun aboard Bowdoin for two seasons.

“I am excited to return to MMA as a captain, and to have the opportunity to work with students learning and sailing on Bowdoin,” McLean said in a statement. “We get started on our first training voyage in a couple of weeks and before we head offshore we’ll be training the new crew on the traditional skills of handing sail, reefing and steering the ship through the beautiful passages found along Penobscot Bay.”

Bowdoin has a busy summer on tap.

The historic schooner will be home to three groups of students in MMA’s Vessel Operations and Technology program. Students will sail coastwise and offshore as part of the sail training courses, during which they learn to navigate and maintain the vessel to fulfill degree requirements and skills toward a Coast Guard limited license.

Bowdoin is scheduled to participate in the Tall Ships Rendez-Vous 2017 this summer, so port visits and open boat hours will be coordinated with other participating ships. Bowdoin’s first scheduled stop will be Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada, June 30 to July 2. Other planned port stops include:

July 7-9 – Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec.

July 11-13, Saguenay, Quebec.

July 18-23, Quebec City, Quebec.

July 29-31, Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aug. 4-6, Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Aug. 10-12, Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Aug. 15-16, Digby, Nova Scotia.

Aug. 18-20, St. John, New Brunswick.

McLean came to MMA this spring following a winter sail schedule with Call of the Sea, an educational nonprofit dedicated to environmental education through sailing. There, he was captain of the schooner Seaward, an 82-foot classic staysail schooner, conducting six-day charters in the Sea of Cortez.

Before working with Call of the Sea, McLean was senior chief mate and relief captain on the sailing school ship the Robert C. Seamans, a 135-foot brigantine owned by the Woods Hole-based Sea Education Association, for three years.

“As the flagship of our sail training program, Bowdoin is an extremely important vessel in our fleet,” Willis said. “I am extremely pleased to welcome Will to the helm because he epitomizes the dedication of our faculty and alumni. He is passionate about sail training and also has a great interest in mentoring and educating students.”