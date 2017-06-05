MDI hosts annual regatta and abbreviated Welles Cup

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Is the Welles Cup Regatta sailing into history?

First raced on the waters of Southwest Harbor and Castine in 1996, the two-day competition between George Stevens Academy and Mount Desert Island High School was the biggest high school sailing event in Maine.

For a while, it was virtually the only high school regatta in Maine and GSA and MDI were among the handful of schools that supported sailing teams.

Times have changed.

Last year, MDI and GSA put the Welles Cup on hiatus and skipped what would have been the 20th annual regatta because the Eagles lacked enough experienced sailors to make the event competitive. Late last month, 11 teams of high school sailors gathered in Southwest Harbor for the annual Great Harbor Regatta. Hosted by the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center — the regatta put the wrap on scholastic sailing for 2017 and subsumed — at least for this year — the Welles Cup.

“We decided to run it concurrently with the GHR…due to scheduling constraints,” MDIHS sailing coach John Macauley said in an email last week.

The Eagles finished seventh in fleet, two places ahead of the MDI sailors in the 11-boat fleet and winners of the abbreviated 2017 version of the Welles Cup. The record now stands 12-8 in favor of the Trojans.

Conditions were good in Great Harbor for the race on the last Saturday of May, with a steady breeze that was not strong enough to be dangerous or blow out sails. Coaches and spectators watched from the sailing pavilion off Sutton Island, which also provided easy switching of crews between races.

The Great Harbor winner was the Mendums Seacoast Sailing Team, a group of sailors from York High School, based at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. They beat Falmouth in a squeaker, 48-49. Rockland and Camden Hills both finished with 63 points, followed by Yarmouth in fifth with 67.

The George Stevens Academy Eagles finished seventh, neck and neck with Islesboro. The young Eagle team made big progress over the course of the season: the A boat nabbed one bullet and two third-place finishes.

The Trojans finished ninth of 11 teams, with 87 points.

MDI senior Grace Higgins took the helm in the A boat for her final regatta, with Connor Ratcliff as crew. In the B boat, Alec Fisichella skippered and Lucas Ingebritson sailed as crew.

MDI coach John Macauley said at the beginning of the season that a top goal was to have a successful season for the team’s seniors, and he seems to have succeeded.

Ratcliff, one of those seniors, said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I have had to expand my sailing knowledge and skills on the team and hope to take those with me to collegiate sailing. I was really happy to see my teammates skippering and putting up some really good scores for their last high school regatta.”

The Welles Cup is named in honor of “Admiral” Ted Welles, founder of the Oceanus Institute in Southwest Harbor. His efforts in the late 1980s were largely responsible for establishing a sailing program at MDI High School, generally recognized as the first official Maine high school sailing team. Today, more than a dozen Maine schools and community sailing organizations maintain competitive sailing programs for high school students. In early May, the two-day Downeast Regatta sailed at Maine Maritime Academy hosted 20 teams from 16 public and private secondary schools from throughout New England.

Waterfront Editor Stephen Rappaport co-authored this article