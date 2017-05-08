Massachusetts man charged with illegal possession of elvers

ELLSWORTH — The Marine Patrol announced Monday that Joseph Starratt, 51, of Middleborough, Mass., was arrested on April 28 and charged with possession of elvers without a license. The Class D crime carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

According to a statement from the Department of Marine Resources, the Marine Patrol received a tip through the Operation Game Thief confidential tip line that an unlicensed individual was in possession of elvers.

Based on information from the tip line, Marine Patrol Officers Alex Hebert and Matthew Sinclair and Sgts. Rob Beal and Wesley Dean located Starratt in Scarborough. He was arrested by Officer Hebert and transported to Cumberland County Jail.

According to DMR, Starratt had 16.5 pounds of elvers in his possession at the time of his arrest. At current prices, about $1,300 per pound, those elvers would be worth more than $21,000 on the legitimate market.

“Elvers are, pound for pound, by far the most valuable marine resource in Maine,” said Operation Game Thief Board Chairman Greg Sirpis. “Maine has done a great job of managing this resource and minimizing illegal activity in the fishery. But this case shows that the big bucks associated with this fishery will still tempt some to violate the law.

“We’re glad the Operation Game Thief tip line provided another tool to bring violators to justice.”

“Our partnership with Operation Game Thief is a critically important component of our enforcement efforts,” said Maine Marine Patrol Col. Jon Cornish “We’re grateful for the support the OGT program has provided our officers as they work to manage and sustain Maine’s valuable marine resources.”

Operation Game Thief is a private, nonprofit organization that works with the Marine Patrol and other agencies to support investigations of poaching and other resource violations in Maine through a confidential tip line. Violations can be reported anonymously online at maineogt.org or by phone at (800) 253-7887.