Maritime museum celebrates Ralph Stanley

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum will host an afternoon of boat talk and music in celebration of the career and talents of Mount Desert Island boatbuilder, National Heritage Fellow and Penobscot Marine Museum Trustee Ralph Stanley on Saturday, May 27. Stanley will be at the museum’s Searsport campus.

The celebration event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. The Penobscot Marine Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for this special day is $1 per person.

Stanley is nationally recognized as a master boatbuilder. He began his wooden boat building career in 1946. Since then he has built and restored more than 70 boats, including lobster boats, yachts, dories, rowboats and Friendship Sloops.

Stanley became a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow in 1999 for his contributions to boatbuilding as a traditional art. Along with boatbuilding, Stanley is a musician who enjoys making his own violins.

At 1 p.m., view the documentary film “Ralph Stanley: An Eye for Wood” with a live commentary by director Jeff Dobbs.

At 2 p.m., the Belfast Bay Fiddlers & Friends will present a selection of traditional fiddle music. Belfast Bay Fiddlers is a group of local musicians who enjoy playing and sharing their music. Feel free to bring your instrument and join in with the group.

Raise a glass in a toast to Stanley at 3 p.m., and hear stories and tributes about Ralph and his influence on the coast of Maine, thanks to the Marshall Wharf Brewing Co. of Belfast.

At 4 p.m., Old Grey Goose will play a selection of American folk songs on a variety of acoustic instruments.

For more information, visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org or call the Visitors Center at 548-0334 or the administrative offices at 548-2529.