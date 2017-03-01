The Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound has been in the Pettegrow family for four generations. After the sale of the company’s wholesale business, the family will continue to own and operate the iconic waterside restaurant. PHOTO BY STEPHEN FAY Maine Lobstering Union buys Trenton Bridge pound’s wholesale business March 1, 2017 by Stephen Rappaport on Business, News, Waterfront ELLSWORTH — The Maine Lobstering Union will spend $4 million to buy the wholesale business side of the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, according to a published report in the Portland Press Herald. Warren Pettegrow will reportedly stay on as manager of the wholesale lobster buying, storage and sales operation that includes a tidal holding pound and a 180,000-pound tank facility in Lamoine for the foreseeable future. Maine Lobstering Union President Rocky Alley wearing his union T-shirt at the 2014 Maine Fishermen’s Forum. The union has agreed to by the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound’s wholesale business for $4 million.FILE PHOTO The Pettegrow family will continue to own and operate the iconic restaurant and retail operation located in Trenton at the northern end of the bridge to Mount Desert Island. The purchase was confirmed in a statement on the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Facebook page from IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President Jimmy Conigliaro Sr. The Maine Lobstering Union is organized as a local chapter of the IAM. Initially, according to reports, the local union will form a cooperative to buy its members. Alley was quoted as saying that eventually the union hoped to expand its buying operations statewide. Telephone calls to Alley, Pettegrow and IAM organizer Joel Pitcher this week were not immediately returned. Bio Latest Posts Stephen RappaportWaterfront Editor at The Ellsworth American Stephen Rappaport has lived in Maine for nearly 30 years. A lifelong sailor, he spends as much time as possible messing about in boats. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Rappaport (see all) Maine Lobstering Union buys Trenton Bridge pound’s wholesale business - March 1, 2017 Potential coral protection rules could have big impact on Downeast lobstermen - February 28, 2017 Executive order storm may be tempest in fisheries management teapot - February 27, 2017