Maine Lobstering Union buys Trenton Bridge pound’s wholesale business

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Lobstering Union will spend $4 million to buy the wholesale business side of the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, according to a published report in the Portland Press Herald.

Warren Pettegrow will reportedly stay on as manager of the wholesale lobster buying, storage and sales operation that includes a tidal holding pound and a 180,000-pound tank facility in Lamoine for the foreseeable future.

The Pettegrow family will continue to own and operate the iconic restaurant and retail operation located in Trenton at the northern end of the bridge to Mount Desert Island.

The purchase was confirmed in a statement on the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Facebook page from IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President Jimmy Conigliaro Sr. The Maine Lobstering Union is organized as a local chapter of the IAM.

Initially, according to reports, the local union will form a cooperative to buy its members. Alley was quoted as saying that eventually the union hoped to expand its buying operations statewide.

Telephone calls to Alley, Pettegrow and IAM organizer Joel Pitcher this week were not immediately returned.