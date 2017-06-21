Lobster boat racing gets under way

BASS HARBOR — The summer lobster boat racing season got under way last weekend with races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday and in Rockland on Sunday. If early indications mean anything, this should be a banner year on the racing circuit.

Just 33 boats turned out for Boothbay Harbor, enthusiasm perhaps dampened by the showery morning weather and forecast for a blustery afternoon.

The forecast wasn’t enough to keep several Downeast boats from making the long trip to the westward. Among the boats from east of Penobscot Bay were: Winifred Alley’s Last Design and Dana Beals’ Right Stuff, down from Moosabec Reach; Billy Bob Faulkingham’s 51, from Winter Harbor; and Cameron Crawford’s Wild Wild West, which makes its home in Ellsworth when not racing.

Crawford’s boat was fresh out of the shop with some still-tacky gel coat where the hull had been reinforced to stand up to the torque from the boat’s 1,000-plus horsepower Isotta Fraschini-diesel.

With just four boats racing in the gas working boat classes, there was still real anticipation for the match between Stevie Johnson’s Lynn Marie, with a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet under the platform, and Bruce Engert’s Thunderbolt. In the event, Johnson won the two-boat Class D race, clocking a nifty 50.4 miles per hour down the course, almost five miles per hour faster than the competition.

Among the diesels, a slow start in the diesel Class L race left Crawford’s Wild Wild West to finish second, between Tom Clemons’ Motivation and Ed Shirley’s Miss Karlee, clocking a placid 44.6 miles per hour, a far cry from the 60.6 miles per hour record the boat set last year at the Bass Harbor Races.

At the end of the day, though, Wild Wild West beat all comers in the diesel free-for-all, clocking 56.5 miles per hour, and in the fastest boat race, clocking an even 56 miles per hour.

On Sunday, the racing fleet moved to Rockland Harbor, where 50 boats signed up to race once the morning fog lifted.

Once again, the diesels in Class L — boats at least 28 feet long with engines of 901 horsepower and up — provided a lot of the excitement, but only one big winner.

In the class race, Wild Wild West beat both Motivation and Miss Karlee, clocking a 55 mile-per-hour run. Wild Wild West also won the diesel free-for-all and the fastest boat race, clocking just over 54 miles per hour in both events.

On Sunday morning, the lobster boats will come Downeast for the seventh annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races.