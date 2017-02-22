Legislature faces busy marine resources calendar

ELLSWORTH — With last week’s blizzard upending the Legislature’s schedule, the Marine Resources Committee has a busy calendar between now and the start of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum on March 2.

On Monday, the committee has scheduled a hearing on a bill that would, among other things, set the number of non-tribal elver fishing licenses to be issued by the state each year at 425, establish an annual lottery for unissued licenses and set a minimum elver quota of 4 pounds per license unless that would result in the state exceeding the total annual quota established by federal fisheries authorities.

The licensing bill (L.D. 286) was submitted by Rep. Abden Simmons (R-Waldoboro.) A longtime elver harvester, Simmons is the executive director of the Maine Elver Fishermen Association.

Speaking from Key West, Fla., during last week’s blizzard, MEFA board member Darrell Young said that Simmons had filed the bill at the request of the organization and addressed two critical issues: the minimum quota allocation and giving the Department of Marine Resources authority to create a mechanism to allocate quota that wasn’t being used — because a licensed harvester had died or was not fishing for some other reason — among licensees.

Another key provision of the bill, Young said, is that it sets aside $25 of each $35 lottery application fee collected by DMR to fund a long-term eel lifecycle study to be submitted to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission — the federal fisheries management board that sets Maine’s annual elver fishing quota.

The harvesters believe submission of an unbiased lifecycle study might result in ASMFC setting larger annual elver landings quotas.

“DMR is behind us on this bill,” Young said.

Preliminary figures complied by DMR from last year’s harvest data show that 982 harvesters (including more than 700 members of Maine’s four federally recognized Indian tribes) netted elvers worth some $13.4 million, the third highest value in the history of the fishery.

Also on tap for next Monday are three bills primarily affecting the clam and worm industries: L.D. 115, “An Act To Protect the Marine Worm Industry” offered by Rep. Robert Alley (D-Beals) and co-sponsored by, among many others Rep. Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle); L.D. 200, “An Act To Allow Certain Municipal Shellfish Conservation Wardens To Seize and Sell Marine Organisms Taken in Violation of a Shellfish Conservation Ordinance,” like the elver bill sponsored by Rep. Simmons; and L.D. 539, “An Act To Allow Municipalities To Establish Shellfish Conservation Areas,” introduced by Rep. John Spear (D-South Thomaston.)

The bills would close off worm harvesting between Dec.1 and March 31, and according to some directors of the Independent Maine Marine Worm Harvesters Association, effectively allow towns to close portions of their flats to worm harvesting under the guise of conservation and allow shellfish wardens to seize worms dug from those flats. Under current law, towns may not close their flats to worm digging.

With elvers and worms on the docket next Monday, on Wednesday the committee will turn its attention to lobsters, smelt and seaweed.

Rep. Jeffrey Hanley (R-Pittston) has offered L.D. 287, which would prohibit the DMR commissioner from setting any limit on the harvesting of smelt from Maine’s “coastal waters” until the department presented a study of the state’s smelt population to the Marine Resources Committee.

Rep. Michael Devin (D-Newcastle) is introducing legislation (L.D. 369), which would establish a Seaweed Advisory Council for DMR. The five-member council, appointed by the DMR commissioner, would make recommendations to the commissioner and the Marine Resources Committee on “all matters concerning the health of the seaweed resource, its ecosystem and the industry it supports.”

The committee also is scheduled to consider L.D. 392, offered by Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias), which would allow lobstermen who fish in Lobster Management Zone A, the easternmost zone in the state, and who also hold a federal lobster fishing permit, to fish in outside the three-mile state waters limit without regard to day and time restrictions imposed on lobstermen in state waters.

Maine law bars fishermen from hauling lobster gear between a half-hour after sunset and a half-hour before sunrise from June 1 through Oct. 31 and prohibits Sunday hauling between June 1 and Aug. 31.