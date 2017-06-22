Lease renewal is the end of long story

TREMONT — Four and a half years is a long time.

It’s longer than an initial active duty enlistment in any of the U.S. armed forces.

It’s more time than most students spend getting a college degree.

In Maine, it’s only a few months less than the maximum sentence for a Class C crime such as perjury or burglary.

It’s also how long it took for the Department of Marine Resources to renew Maine Cultured Mussels Inc.’s shellfish aquaculture lease in Blue Hill Bay.

The process entailed: a written application to renew the lease for 10 years, until March 2023, filed in December 2012; a two-day public hearing with the first session in June 2015 and the second more than a year later in August 2017; a 27-page “Proposed Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law & Decision” issued last November denying the lease renewal; protracted skirmishing between attorneys of the company and for the conservation group Friends of Blue Hill Bay; and, finally, on June 12, a decision signed by DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher renewing the lease for a period of seven years, until March 2020.

Fortunately for the company and its owner, Erick Swanson of Tremont, Maine’s aquaculture lease law allows for the continued operations on a lease site while a renewal application is under consideration.

Swanson’s response to the DMR decision this month was primarily one of relief, but he had no comment to offer on the protracted process or the reasons for the delay.

“Yippe,” Swanson said in an email. “All’s well that ends well. The commissioner made the right decision for al the right reasons.”

Last week between visits to the Legislature, DMR Commissioner Keliher was asked how and why the renewal process dragged on. The company filed its renewal application on Dec. 6, 2012, and Keliher signed the final renewal decision on June 12 — some 54 months later.

On Tuesday, DMR spokesman Jeff Nichols said “numerous factors” contributed to the lengthy process. Some of those factors, he said, related to the application itself. Some were related to the department’s operations.

According to DMR, one problem was “the number and complexity of issues surrounding the lease renewal.” Another problem was “the existence of several other complex lease applications being processed at the same time” while DMR “was undergoing numerous staffing changes.

“We recognize that that was not an ideal situation, which is why the department has hired a new hearings officer.”

There were some complications surrounding the renewal application — the company wanted to change the kind of gear it used to hang suspended mussel growing lines and asked to transfer the lease to a company run by Swanson’s sons. But issues relating to operations on the lease site appeared to arise — or at least were brought to DMR’s attention by the conservation group — only long after the lease term had expired.

According to the company’s attorneys, only operations during the expiring 10-year lease term were relevant to the renewal issue.

“Given the limited resources within DMR’s aquaculture program,” the company’s ability to operate during the renewal process “allowed the DMR to focus on other applications that supported new business opportunities,” Nichols said.

“While the delay was regrettable, the combination of staffing shortages, the existence of other complex lease applications, and the authority of Swanson to continue operating prompted the department to focus its limited resources on the other lease applications that would provide new business opportunity.”