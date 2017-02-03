Jonesboro DMR scoping session set

AUGUSTA — The Department of Marine Resources and Jake Patryn will host a public scoping session on his proposed aquaculture lease application to raise seaweed on a site located in the mouth of the Chandler River in Jonesboro.

The session is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Jonesboro town office, located at 23 Station Road. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The scoping session offers an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed lease and to have an informal discussion with Patryn about his proposal before a lease application is filed. A scoping session provides for open discussion and is not a formal adjudicatory hearing.

For information, contact Cindy Burke at DMR by phone at 624-6567 or by email at cindy.l.burke@maine.gov.