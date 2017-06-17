IOD Worlds set for NEH June 17, 2017 by Stephen Rappaport on News, Waterfront NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Fleet will host the International One-Design World Championship Regatta beginning Sunday, Aug. 20, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 25. The first race is scheduled for the morning of Monday, Aug. 21. The Fleet has hosted several of the world championship events, including, most recently, in 2010. The island yacht club is slated to host another championship in 2027. Bio Latest Posts Stephen RappaportWaterfront Editor at The Ellsworth American Stephen Rappaport has lived in Maine for nearly 30 years. A lifelong sailor, he spends as much time as possible messing about in boats. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Rappaport (see all) IOD Worlds set for NEH - June 17, 2017 Hearing on new shrimp rules draws tiny crowd - June 15, 2017 DMR signs off on mussel farm lease renewal - June 15, 2017