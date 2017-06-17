Saturday - Jun 17, 2017

IOD Worlds set for NEH

June 17, 2017 by on News, Waterfront

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Fleet will host the International One-Design World Championship Regatta beginning Sunday, Aug. 20, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 25. The first race is scheduled for the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

The Fleet has hosted several of the world championship events, including, most recently, in 2010. The island yacht club is slated to host another championship in 2027.

